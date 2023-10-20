2023 draft picks Broncos already regret making (and who they should’ve picked)
Is it possible the Denver Broncos are already regretting some 2023 NFL Draft decisions?
2. Took CB Riley Moss, could have had RB De'Von Achane
The Denver Broncos made a bold trade up the board in the 2023 NFL Draft to secure Iowa cornerback Riley Moss. They were seemingly done on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft after moving up for Marvin Mims and taking Drew Sanders a few picks later, but then they jumped up nearly 20 spots, leap-frogging the Miami Dolphins to get to pick no. 83 overall.
Perhaps the Broncos were afraid that Vic Fangio was going to target Riley Moss to play in his defense, which would have been a good fit, but ultimately, it was the Miami Dolphins -- just one pick later -- who ended up getting one of the best values of the entire rookie class so far.
The Broncos traded a future 3rd-round pick to move up and get Moss, while the Dolphins stayed put at pick no. 84 overall and selected speedy Texas A&M running back De'Von Achane. Achane has been sensational this season with over 500 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns in just four games.
He also ran all over the Denver Broncos.
Riley Moss, in the meantime, had spent the majority of training camp on the mend from a core muscle injury. He's been getting action on special teams since he came back, but hasn't been playing cornerback yet, even with the brutal stretch of play we've seen from Damarri Mathis.