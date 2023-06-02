2023 Denver Broncos Depth Chart: Diving more into the wide receivers
There's a 95% chance they'll make the team
Marquez Callaway, Marvin Mims Jr
I think the next two contributors in this unit for 2023 will be Marquez Callaway and Marvin Mims Jr. Callaway was an under-the-radar free agent signing for the Broncos who had a very solid season with Sean Payton in 2021 with the New Orleans Saints.
Callaway may not put up great numbers, but he's got the ability to hold a solid role in the offense if needed and I think he'll come through in times when we least expect it, while opposing defenses are focusing their attention on Jeudy, Sutton, and Patrick.
Marvin Mims Jr was a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft and has drawn comparisons to Brandin Cooks, who I love, as some of you know. I think Mims will begin the season as the primary returner, which could bring a much-needed spark to the special teams unit.
Mims has blazing speed, and to me feels like the KJ Hamler/Montrell Washington replacement, which I am fine with. He may not do a ton in his rookie season on offense considering who is currently in front of him on the depth chart, but he also could hold a significant role; we'll never know until we see him on the field, but he'll make some noise in his rookie campaign.