The 2023 Broncos are a massive success, regardless of playoffs
By Jack Ramsey
Greatest defensive turnaround of all-time?
Did you hear that the Broncos had 70 hung on them in Miami by Tua and the Dolphins? By now, it might have reached every corner of the planet. The Broncos were embarrassed in Miami, they made significant changes in the secondary and moved on from some veteran pass rushers, Vance Joseph still had Sean Payton's confidence, yeah, yeah, yeah, we've heard it all.
However, since the Broncos gave up 31 points to the Jets, the Broncos have not allowed more than 22 points in a game and have allowed less than 10 points in a game. In their most recent game against the Chargers, the Broncos generated multiple turnovers, sacked the Charger quarterback six times with six different defenders, and allowed just seven points. The Broncos defense has been one of the stronger units in football down the stretch, and they have clicked at just the right time, as the Broncos are barreling full steam towards the playoffs.