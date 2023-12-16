The 2023 Broncos are a massive success, regardless of playoffs
By Jack Ramsey
The Denver Broncos have been one of the more incredible stories in the National Football League this year. After starting 1-5 and being on Caleb Williams watch, the Broncos have turned it around to an impressive 7-6, and have a favorable schedule to end their 2023 playoff push. The Broncos have some factors in their favor as they try to cross the finish line into the AFC playoffs, but are the Broncos playing with house money at this point? Let's take a look.
Massive Improvements from 2022
The 2022 Broncos were a mess. The defense regressed massively towards the end of the year, the offense was a mess, and the team was barely coached. The 2023 team has been the legitimate exact opposite. The Broncos, all things considered, might be the best coached team in football, the defense has only gotten stronger as the season has gone on, and the offense is fairly strong, considering their personnel and where this group ranked last year. The Broncos had coaching turnover on basically any position of note, aside from defensive backs coach Christian Parker. Parker, meanwhile, has turned former undrafted free agent Ja'Quan McMillian into a Pro Bowl candidate, PJ Locke into a starting safety, and Fabian Moreau is playing some of the best football of his career. The Broncos have turned a major corner, mostly due to coaching, and Sean Payton might be a Coach of the Year candidate.