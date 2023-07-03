11 former Broncos draft picks that played better after leaving
11 players who had better success after leaving the Denver Broncos
8. Deltha O'Neal, CB (1st-round pick, 2000)
Most notable NFL team: Cincinnati Bengals
The Broncos used their first-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft on Deltha O'Neal and he turned out to be a really good pick for them rather quickly. By his second season in the NFL, O'Neal made the Pro Bowl with a whopping nine interceptions. He followed that up in year three with five picks. In his rookie season, O'Neal had over 1,100 kickoff return yards and a kick return touchdown.
He was a dynamic punt returner with two punt return touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons. Despite his tremendous production, the Broncos let O'Neal walk in free agency in 2004 and focused on acquiring Champ Bailey instead.
O'Neal went to the Cincinnati Bengals and was named a second-team All-Pro in his second season with the team, picking off 10 passes and recovering a fumble. Although O'Neal didn't return kicks and punts as well in Cincinnati as he did in Denver, he forced a ton of turnovers -- 21 in total -- and made an All-Pro team.
9. Chris Myers, C (6th-round pick, 2005 NFL Draft)
Most notable NFL team: Houston Texans
Chris Myers may not be the guy on this list drawing the most headlines, but he was a highly effective player for a lot of yaers in the NFL. He was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2005 NFL Draft in a stretch of time where the team was having a ton of success adding from the vaunted Miami Hurricanes program.
In 2002, the Broncos drafted Clinton Portis out of Miami. In 2004, they took linebacker DJ Williams. In 2005, they landed Chris Myers. While he was in Denver, Myers started 16 games in 2007. He left in the 2008 offseason to go follow Gary Kubiak to the Houston Texans, and wound up starting every single game for Houston over the next seven years straight.
He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and 2012 as a member of the Texans.