11 former Broncos draft picks that played better after leaving
Taking a look at 11 former Denver Broncos draft picks, including Jay Cutler, Brandon Marshall, and others, who played better after leaving the Broncos.
6. Malik Jackson, DL (5th-round pick, 2012)
Most notable NFL team: Jacksonville Jaguars
It's hard to say that Malik Jackson had "more success" after leaving the Denver Broncos considering he was part of that Super Bowl 50 team, but in terms of personal, individual success, I think he qualifies. He racked up 18.0 sacks and 42 QB hits with Jacksonville including a career-high 19 QB hits in his first season with the team (2016).
He was named to his first and only Pro Bowl in 2017 with the Jaguars, racking up a career-high 8.0 sacks and four forced fumbles while helping the Jaguars reach the AFC Championship game. Jackson will forever be known for scoring the touchdown after Von Miller strip-sacked Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50, but he had some great success individually after Denver.
7. Isaiah McKenzie, WR (5th-round pick, 2017)
Most notable NFL team: Buffalo Bills
There might not be a better example on this list than Isaiah McKenzie. This poor guy was run out of Denver so quickly, and it's painful to remember his time in the Mile High City. Most people probably forget that he even played for Denver.
The human joystick that is McKenzie struggled badly in his rookie year with Denver. He fumbled a whopping six times in 2017 and although the Broncos kept him into the 2018 season, but just for a game. The Bills picked him up quickly after Denver let him go, and McKenzie ended up playing 68 career games for Buffalo, scoring 15 offensive touchdowns and racking up over 1,500 yards from scrimmage.
His NFL career will continue in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts after signing a one-year deal in free agency.