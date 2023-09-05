10 X-Factors for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
It is pivotal for the Denver Broncos to make strides in 2023 under new head coach Sean Payton and there are some key players who could be x-factors this season.
8. Drew Sanders, linebacker
The Denver Broncos find themselves in the same quandary when they had Baron Browning with Drew Sanders. Like Browning, Sanders is a unique talent who is capable of playing edge rusher or the inside linebacker spot for the Broncos. Due to Jonas Griffith’s injury and Josey Jewell in a contract year, it is not out of the realm of possibility Sanders sees a significant role in 2023 for the defense.
Vance Joseph is accustomed to showing interest in defensive athletes at linebacker or players who play multiple positions. Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins are prime examples of this. Collins especially is one of those players. Sanders is in that same archetype. It will be interesting to see how Sanders is utilized in his rookie year. The Broncos have to be creative in how they use the rookie Arkansas linebacker. It’s imperative they do carve that niche for him especially before the meat of the schedule in week five.
Sanders is one who shows exceptional sideline-to-sideline speed. Cue up the play where he tracks down Bryce Young who is a very mobile quarterback. If Denver is content in using Sanders as a player in spy or inside rushes at linebacker that would be ideal early. Then decide to sprinkle him in the pass coverage snaps. Depending on how he handles the workload, you can expand his responsibilities in the defense.
It would not be a surprise if Sanders was taking starter snaps at some point during the season.