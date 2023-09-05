10 X-Factors for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
It is pivotal for the Denver Broncos to make strides in 2023 under new head coach Sean Payton and there are some key players who could be x-factors this season.
6. Randy Gregory, EDGE
We recently outlined it is important for Randy Gregory to be available in 2023. The Denver Broncos signed him to be an elite pass rusher, but he’s not been able to play a full season in his career. Make no mistake though Gregory is a force to be reckoned with when on the field. For the Broncos to have an elite pass rush again they need Gregory to be that player.
Gregory is a gifted player and capable of being a 12-16 sack artist regularly. It may even be more than that when you truly see how dominant he can be on the field. Fellow rusher Baron Browning called Gregory a spider-monkey with how freakish his arm length and frame get when pressing a tackle. While Denver does have a talented group of pass rushers, it feels like Gregory is the one who can transform this unit into special over the course of the season.
With Browning sidelined for the first four games the Broncos will need help from everyone that can get to quarterback on the regular. Gregory started the season in 2022 very strong before his injury. He will need that and more for the unit to show strength this early. The Pro Football Focus grading system has Gregory playing the best of his career for three straight years. Your best ability is availability; however, when he has been on the field he’s special.
Gregory is also not just a talented rusher but a run defender as well. With a defensive line needing all sorts of help despite Elijah Garcia’s and Matt Henningsen’s performance in preseason, Gregory can help in that category.
Denver needs Gregory.