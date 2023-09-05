10 X-Factors for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
It is pivotal for the Denver Broncos to make strides in 2023 under new head coach Sean Payton and there are some key players who could be x-factors this season.
5. Marvin Mims, wide receiver
Denver will surprisingly roll with four wide receivers in the 2023 season. Three if you technically add the Jerry Jeudy injury. Do not be surprised if both Lil’Jordan Humphrey and new addition Phillip Dorsett play right away. One receiver to make note of this season is former Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. Mims is an exceptional ball-tracking wideout who also has a massive catch radius for someone his size. If you’re Russell Wilson, it should remind him of a receiver he had with the Seahawks.
The Denver Broncos may have their version of Tyler Lockett on the roster. Both players have similar skill sets with ball tracking and a nice catch radius for a smaller frame. Wilson has shown a comfort level with these kinds of receivers. Doug Baldwin and Locket all ring a bell and Mims will be one of those players if he contributes the same or close to both of them.
Mims’ route running and exceptional speed at 4.38 should give the Broncos a player who is a home run threat to take a top off the defense. Denver drafted that for KJ Hamler, but it has not materialized just yet. The addition of Mims alongside Jeudy and Courtland Sutton could find himself being a safety valve very early.
He may not have 1,000+ yards, but Mims can be a vital part of the offense.