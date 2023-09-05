10 X-Factors for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
It is pivotal for the Denver Broncos to make strides in 2023 under new head coach Sean Payton and there are some key players who could be x-factors this season.
4. Javonte Williams, running back
The Denver Broncos will lean heavily on the running game in 2023 and a healthy Javonte Williams is imperative for success. Despite adding Samaje Perine to the mix who should help shoulder the load, Williams is also expected to play a good role in the rushing game. After tearing his ACL, PCL, and LCL it seemed impossible Williams would be a contributor for the beginning of the season or play in preseason.
He has defied all odds and looks absolutely incredible. In an interview with Patrick Chiotti and Chris Harris Jr., Terell Davis talks about Williams' recovery.
Williams injured his leg in October but looks driven and determined to make the impossible become possible. He is one of the league’s best running backs in breaking tackles and making people miss. He’s a versatile weapon in the passing game as well. In preseason, Williams' play where he was split out wide and performed scramble drill to help Wilson is quite impressive to make that play with everything that happened in October.
It is certainly not out of the question Williams will be a 1,000-yard rusher, but with how Denver will commit to running with two or three running backs, Williams may not get there. He will be close though. The final area of improvement in adding Javonte back to the room is pass-blocking. One thing that made Williams such a viable draft sensation is because of his success in taking on a free rusher and winning his rep. If there is an underrated takeaway about how his knee holds up, blocking a safety blitz or pass rusher will certainly open eyes.