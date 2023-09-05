10 X-Factors for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
It is pivotal for the Denver Broncos to make strides in 2023 under new head coach Sean Payton and there are some key players who could be x-factors this season.
2. Garett Bolles, offensive tackle
One of the lone successful draft picks in 2017 to stay a Denver Bronco is Garett Bolles. Bolles had a tumultuous start to his career in orange and blue. He became the brunt of jokes on social media and in conversations with fans. In a contract year, Bolles really put together a showing on the field that helped earn him another deal and that is to Bolles’ credit. The Denver Broncos made the curious choice to not pick up his fifth-year option and he cashed in.
Ever since then, it’s been a very trying time for Bolles and the Broncos offensive line. He had an up-and-down 2021 and then a very rough 2022. In five games last season, Bolles struggled mightily with any type of pass rusher. This makes for a difficult decision for the Broncos post-2023.
The team may not need an elite left tackle, but rather a player who is simply consistent and durable. Bolles has shown he’s a capable, athletic left tackle and can hang in pass protection. Maybe the Broncos choosing to operate a different blocking system will help benefit Bolles this year.
If there is a consistent part of Bolles's game that is rather solid is run blocking. Due to his athletic traits, he has the ability to get to the next level and create running lanes for the backs and Russell Wilson. If you pair that with the addition of Ben Powers, the Broncos should be alright in running the football.