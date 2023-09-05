10 X-Factors for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
It is pivotal for the Denver Broncos to make strides in 2023 under new head coach Sean Payton and there are some key players who could be x-factors this season.
9. Zach Allen, defensive line
Denver Broncos' new addition on the defensive line Zach Allen comes from the Arizona Cardinals wearing number 99. Who knows if he is wearing the number to honor future Hall of Famer JJ Watt, but he does at times play with reckless abandon on the line. One decision the front office had to make was choosing Dre’Mont Jones or signing Allen. Denver made the decision to pursue Allen and sign him to the contract they did having him wear orange and blue.
Allen deserved the contract he got from the Broncos based solely on his performance. In 13 games he registered 5.5 sacks but 10 tackles for loss and eight pass deflections is stat stuffing the box score. By choosing Allen over Jones they made the choice they felt Allen was a better run defender than Jones, even if the higher upside was with Dre’Mont. However, it is not out of the question Allen gets close to 10 sacks with the amount of beef that’s there with Mike Purcell and DJ Jones. You must also factor in the array of pass rushers Denver will have if they play well.
Those players like Gregory, Frank Clark, Johnathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto could warrant double teams which opens a door for Allen to wreak havoc.
If Allen can reciprocate the kind of year and learn from JJ Watt’s teaching he will be a great player and addition for the Broncos and the defensive line.