10 underrated moves the Denver Broncos made in 2023 offseason
2. Re-signing offensive tackle Cam Fleming
After the 2023 NFL Draft dust had settled, one need remained glaring and obvious for the Denver Broncos.
The team desperately needed depth at offensive tackle.
The Broncos added Mike McGlinchey early on in free agency to start for them at the right tackle position and that move obviously required a lot of cash to pull off. The team already has a bunch of money also committed this year to left tackle Garett Bolles. It made sense that the team was being a bit more financially responsible in the depth department, but not drafting a tackle was a bit of a head-scratcher.
It took a while, but the team finally re-signed veteran Cameron Fleming, a player who was once an underwhelming addition after the final Ja'Wuan James injury in 2021. Fleming has proven himself over the last couple of years as arguably the best swing tackle in the NFL, actually playing quite well for the Denver Broncos in 2022 when called upon at both spots.
Having Fleming on the roster can help the Broncos sleep at night, knowing that if they need a veteran to come in and start any number of games for them, Fleming can do it well. And they got him for a steal: 1 year, $2.35 million with incentives if he plays more.