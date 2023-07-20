10 underrated moves the Denver Broncos made in 2023 offseason
- Keeping a key assistant coach
- A trade the Broncos snuck in during the NFL Draft
- Stealing from the Chiefs
5. Signing DE Frank Clark
Signing Frank Clark was such an underrated and necessary move for the Denver Broncos. Going into the NFL Draft process, a lot of Broncos fans wanted to see the team use its top pick in the Draft on a pass rusher. I don't blame anyone for that because the team's pass rush was simply not good enough last season.
Over the course of the last three games, the Broncos had just three sacks as a team. Although pass rush success is measured in a variety of ways, that's an unacceptable number. It's more understandable when you factor in that the team didn't have Bradley Chubb or Dre'Mont Jones down the stretch last season, but still abysmal.
I was never a proponent of drafting another edge guy. The Broncos have enough young players off the edge like Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, and Nik Bonitto to work with. They have some other young players that could get a shot like Christopher Allen and Aaron Patrick, who are each coming off of injured reserve.
The team didn't need another young, raw edge defender. It needed some veteran help. They went out and got it in the form of Frank Clark, the former Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher. Clark has obviously been an instrumental piece for the Chiefs the last handful of years and although his sack numbers don't jump out at you (23.5 sacks from 2019-22), Clark made the Pro Bowl with the Chiefs three times.
Why?
He puts consistent pressure on the QB. Clark is a veteran who knows how to set the edge. He comes up in clutch moments. We're not talking about 2015 Von Miller here, but Clark is a veteran who raises the "floor" of the pass rush unit to a much more acceptable level.