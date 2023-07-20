10 underrated moves the Denver Broncos made in 2023 offseason
8. Retaining defensive backs coach Christian Parker
There were only two coaches retained from the previous staff by Sean Payton: Defensive line coach Marcus Dixon and defensive backs coach Christian Parker.
Both coaches should be considered ascending in their respective fields, but Christian Parker is gaining quite a bit more recognition than any other assistant currently on the Broncos' coaching roster.
What makes Christian Parker so special? Well, I think the proof is in the pudding. The Denver Broncos defensive backs -- young players or veterans -- have been exceptional since he came aboard Vic Fangio's staff in 2021. He's been tasked with coaching arguably the best safety duo in the NFL in Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. He was tasked with the development of young superstar Pat Surtain II. He was tasked with getting the best out of some Day 3 draft picks and undrafted players like Damarri Mathis at cornerback and Caden Sterns at safety.
The Broncos have done a tremendous job thanks to Parker at developing players in the defensive backfield and if all of these players continue to progress in 2023, this team could have an embarrassment of riches on its hands at cornerback and safety.
We've seen progression from just about every major contributor in this position group. That's a huge credit to Parker, who is well on his way to becoming a defensive coordinator in the NFL and perhaps a head coach one day.