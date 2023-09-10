10 reasons the Denver Broncos can win 10 games in 2023
The Denver Broncos 2023 season is upon us, and the team is in a great position to win double-digit games this year.
3. The Denver Broncos' offensive line looks solid
Sure, on paper is much different than on-field performance, but I cannot help but to be encouraged by the offensive line. I do think the unit as a whole has gradually improved this offense, and that should tell us that OL coach and former Payton draft pick, Zach Strief, knows what he's doing. From left to right, you could at least argue that the Broncos have four solid offensive linemen, which is honestly a bit rare in today's NFL.
Fourth-year center Lloyd Cushenberry is a bit of a wild card at this point. He's had three bad years to begin his NFL career, but perhaps playing alongside two stud guards in Ben Powers and Quinn Meiners helps boost his performance. Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow were pretty putrid during their time in Denver, so I guess Cushenberry should not be fully responsible for his bad play.
And if Cushenberry turns into an average center in 2023, the Denver Broncos' OL will be among the best in the NFL. Winning at the line of scrimmage is a must for teams.
4. The Denver Broncos have enough playmakers on offense
Well, you can never really have too many playmakers on any side of the ball, but the Broncos have enough on offense to be a playoff team. A wide receiver room featuring Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims Jr. can certainly be lethal. All three players feature slightly different skill sets and complement each other nicely.
The tight end room could be bursting with potential with second-year pro Greg Dulcich and fourth-year pro Adam Trautman. The RB stable of Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine figures to be a nice one-two punch that can ideally wear down opposing defenses. Perine is not the best RB, but he can catch passes, pass protect, and is a very tough runner.
Javonte Williams has a similar skillset but is simply a better player than Perine. Overall, I think Denver's playmakers on offense are plenty good enough to help the team inch toward a playoff spot in 2023.