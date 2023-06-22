Fansided
10 players who looked weird in a Denver Broncos uniform

The Denver Broncos have had some big-name players on their roster through the years who simply looked weird in the team's uniform.

By Sayre Bedinger

Cincinnati Bengals v Denver Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals v Denver Broncos / Dustin Bradford/GettyImages
9. Wes Welker, WR (2013-14)

Believe it or not, Wes Welker is the only player on this list who spent multiple years with the Denver Broncos. Thinking back on his time in Denver, it's still so weird that we got to see Peyton Manning throwing passes to Wes Welker in orange and blue.

For the longest time, those two tortured the Broncos as members of the Colts and Patriots, respectively. Back in the 2013 offseason, the Patriots were seemingly trying to decide between keeping the legendary slot machine that Welker was or re-signing Julian Edelman to take his place.

They chose Edelman, and the Broncos landed Welker, who became a key piece of the greatest offense in NFL history.

Wes Welker, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos v Oakland Raiders / Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

Welker caught 122 passes and 12 touchdowns in his two seasons as a Bronco, but his 2013 campaign was undeniably his best and most productive between the two.

10. Courtney Brown, DE (2005)

We'll do another article on this, but Courtney Brown is one of three former number one overall picks to play for the Denver Broncos. I think you know the others.

Brown was the top overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2000 NFL Draft out of Penn State, but injuries really cut his time in Cleveland (and the NFL) short. He didn't make it to the end of his rookie deal with the Browns, and Brown became a free agent in 2005 where he signed with the Denver Broncos for five years, $18.8 million.

Play, Courtney Brown, Denver Broncos
Washington Redskins vs Denver Broncos - October 9, 2005 / E. Bakke/GettyImages

By 2006, the Broncos asked Brown to restructure, which he did. He signed a revised four-year deal in 2006. By October, the Broncos placed him on IR, and he only ended up playing one season in Denver (2005) before being released in 2007, marking the end of his NFL career.

Bonus: Michael Myers, DL (2005-06)

Part of the infamous "Browncos" from 2005-2006, Michael Myers is another player that was weird to see in a Denver Broncos uniform. For most of his career, we've become accustomed to seeing Myers in one uniform and one uniform only:

Michael Myers, Denver Broncos
Costume Party Premiere Of "Halloween Kills" - Red Carpet / Kevin Winter/GettyImages

That's why it was so bizarre from 2005-06 to see Myers wearing orange and blue:

Michael Myers, Denver Broncos
Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos / Brian Bahr/GettyImages

All kidding aside, Myers and the "Browncos" actually contributed to one of the most underrated and best defenses in Denver Broncos franchise history. That 2005 team is one of the top two or three in Broncos history that "got away".

