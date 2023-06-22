10 players who looked weird in a Denver Broncos uniform
The Denver Broncos have had some big-name players on their roster through the years who simply looked weird in the team's uniform.
10 players who look weird in a Denver Broncos uniform
7. Ty Law, CB (2009)
When you think of Ty Law, I'm not sure how you can picture him as anything but a New England Patriot. And yet, he spent the last few years of his NFL career bouncing around between the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Denver Broncos.
There was an obvious connection for Ty Law in Denver in that 2009 season, specifically being head coach Josh McDaniels. When the Denver Broncos needed some veteran cornerback help, they called upon Ty Law and actually made him playing in Denver a thing.
In seven games with the Denver Broncos, Ty Law actually picked off a pass and had 10 tackles for the team that season.
8. Garrison Hearst, RB (2004)
If you're a 90s kid like me, the name Garrison Hearst undoubtedly rings a bell, but not for what he did in his lone season as a member of the Denver Broncos. Hearst was drafted by the Cardinals organization and really made a name for himself as a member of the San Francisco 49ers starting in the late 90s.
Hearst ran for over 1,000 yards in 1997 before making the Pro Bowl in 1998 after racking up over 2,100 yards and nine touchdowns from scrimmage. He was forced to miss the 1999 and 2000 seasons with avascular necrosis, and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2001 with the 49ers after two years away from the game.
After his time with the 49ers, Hearst played one season with the Denver Broncos -- 7 games -- and only carried the ball 20 times.