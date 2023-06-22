10 players who looked weird in a Denver Broncos uniform
The Denver Broncos have had some big-name players on their roster through the years who simply looked weird in the team's uniform.
3. Joe Flacco, QB (2019)
Considering what Joe Flacco did to the Denver Broncos in that 2012 season, it's almost hard to forgive the organization for making this an actual part of the team's history.
To put it lightly, the eight games Joe Flacco started for the Denver Broncos in the 2019 season was arguably the biggest waste of time in franchise history. Flacco did nothing positive for the organization, throwing just six touchdowns in those eight games. He was the choice of first-year head coach Vic Fangio at the time.
The Broncos made things even worse by pushing some of Flacco's 2019 money into 2020, keeping him on the books for longer than he ever should have been. The Broncos traded a fourth-round pick to acquire Flacco in the 2019 offseason and that will go down as one of the worst trades in team history.
4. Pacman Jones, CB (2018)
In case you're wondering which players have worn the jersey no. 24 since Champ Bailey played for the Denver Broncos, the list is just one player. That player is Adam "Pacman" Jones.
And his brief stint in Denver back in 2018 has got to be one of the weirdest in team history.
The Broncos needed Pacman's help to come in and return some punts and round out the defensive backfield, and he did that. In just seven games with the Broncos, Jones actually had an interception, three passes defensed, and a couple of TFLs. He wasn't overly effective in the return game, averaging under three yards per punt return.
Jones was a longtime member of the Cincinnati Bengals, and his stint with the Denver Broncos was the last regular season NFL action he would see.