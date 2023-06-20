10 options to be Denver Broncos quarterback in 2024 season
The Denver Broncos could be on the brink of another quarterback carousel if Russell Wilson doesn't figure things out in 2023. Who will be the team's QB in 2024?
Denver Broncos 2024 QB option no. 9: Quinn Ewers, Texas
Once you get beyond those top two prospects at the QB position in the 2024 NFL Draft class, you start to see some of the more legitimate options the Denver Broncos could end up considering. That list would have to include a former #1 prospect at the position in Texas signal-caller Quinn Ewers. Ewers enters the 2023 season for the Longhorns with some pretty massive expectations.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, he's really got one year to prove that he can be the superstar Texas believed he could be coming out of high school before they really try to push Arch Manning into the lineup for good.
Ewers has put some big-time stuff on tape, but not with consistency like some of his peers in the 2024 class.
Here's what Pro Football Focus had to say about Ewers:
"Ewers disappointed in his first season as a starter after being one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits ever. He still flashed his ridiculous arm talent, as his 6.6% big-time throw rate stood sixth among Power Five quarterbacks. The issue is his decision-making and accuracy, as Ewers’ 65.2% adjusted completion rate was the eighth-worst in the Power Five. If he can rein it in, he has the talent to join Williams and Maye at the top of the draft. "- Pro Football Focus
The talent is certainly there for a guy like Quinn Ewers. If the Broncos have to endure a poor season from Russell Wilson, they might be willing to take a risk on a guy like this in the 2024 NFL Draft.