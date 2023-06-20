10 options to be Denver Broncos quarterback in 2024 season
The Denver Broncos could be on the brink of another quarterback carousel if Russell Wilson doesn't figure things out in 2023. Who will be the team's QB in 2024?
Denver Broncos 2024 QB option no. 8: Drake Maye, North Carolina
If the Denver Broncos' chances of landing Caleb Williams are one in a million, then I would put their chances of landing Drake Maye at about one in 750,000.
It's not the same long odds of getting Williams, but it's pretty darn close.
Although the hype surrounding Caleb Williams is significant, Drake Maye has entered the conversation for a number of people already to be considered as the top overall prospect in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft class.
The 2020 NFL Draft class was highly anticipated going into the year when it included Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, and this kind of feels eerily similar. NFL teams got a massive bonus when Joe Burrow had a breakout campaign in 2019 and became the top overall player in that class, further deepening an already good QB class.
Drake Maye and Caleb Williams will duke it out all year for top overall player status, and as far as the Denver Broncos are concerned, there's a non-zero chance of one of those two guys being an option for the team in case they are forced to move on from Russell Wilson.
Even though the odds are stacked against it happening, you just never know...