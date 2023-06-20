10 options to be Denver Broncos quarterback in 2024 season
The Denver Broncos could be on the brink of another quarterback carousel if Russell Wilson doesn't figure things out in 2023. Who will be the team's QB in 2024?
Denver Broncos 2024 QB option no. 7: Caleb Williams, USC
I just want to put it out there that the only reason Caleb Williams is being included on this list is because in any situation, there's always a non-zero chance of something happening. But I would put it about as close to 0 as it gets here. In order to land the USC superstar, the Denver Broncos would have to own or trade for the number one overall pick.
Teams that would land the no. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft that would be willing to trade it away? Well, that number is probably non-existent.
It's extremely annoying to constantly have guys be "the next" somebody, whether you're saying they're the next Andrew Luck, the next Tom Brady, or the next Patrick Mahomes. But, with that being said, I think Caleb Williams is touching Patrick Mahomes level of field vision, awareness, arm talent, playmaking ability, swagger, and accuracy to all levels of the field.
And he's probably a more naturally gifted runner at the QB position than Mahomes as well.
I'm not saying Caleb Williams is better than the league MVP, but comparing him as a prospect, he's more refined at this point and he's got a lot of similar traits coming out. Because of that, it would take a collapse of catastrophic proportions, even for a team that had the 5th-worst record in football last year, to be in position to select Caleb Williams.
And if the team with the top overall pick is willing to trade it like the Bears were last year? Well, it's going to cost you two arms and two legs to make that deal.
But, non-zero possibility nonetheless.