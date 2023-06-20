10 options to be Denver Broncos quarterback in 2024 season
The Denver Broncos could be on the brink of another quarterback carousel if Russell Wilson doesn't figure things out in 2023. Who will be the team's QB in 2024?
Denver Broncos 2024 QB option no. 5: Kyler Murray
Alright, don't come at me in the comments too quickly on this one. Hear me out. The Denver Broncos in 2024 may actually be one team uniquely positioned to trade for Kyler Murray and make it work for the Arizona Cardinals.
Murray is recovering from a major knee injury in 2022. He is expected to at least miss some -- if not all -- of the 2023 NFL season. If that's the case, and perhaps even if it's not, the Arizona Cardinals could be one of the worst teams in the NFL. In fact, I would argue right now that they have -- by far -- the worst roster in the league.
Getting a top two pick in this year's draft would equal Drake Maye of North Carolina or Caleb Williams of USC, in all likelihood, which would mean the Cardinals could reasonably move on from Kyler Murray for the right price. Murray has a base salary of $37 million in 2024, which means the Broncos (or any acquiring team) would have to clear plenty of space, which is not impossible to do.
It may not be exactly the way the team wants to allocate a large chunk of the salary cap pie, but if you can get a long-term asset like Murray (in the event Russell Wilson struggles again), then it might be worth it. Beyond 2024, Murray has base salaries of $18 million in 2025, $22.835 million in 2026, and $19.5 million in 2027. Those base salaries are extremely team-friendly and even considering his bonuses and incentives, Murray's deal is not unreasonable given the amount of cash the Cardinals will be on the hook for.
This is certainly a longshot possibility given the fact there will likely be teams with more cap space in the market to acquire Murray should he become available, but the Cardinals might look to get Murray out of the NFC altogether and if they are planning on drafting a Maye or Williams, they might even give Murray the chance to shop himself around.
In which case, I think Sean Payton could make a compelling case for his offense in Denver.