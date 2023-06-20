10 options to be Denver Broncos quarterback in 2024 season
The Denver Broncos could be on the brink of another quarterback carousel if Russell Wilson doesn't figure things out in 2023. Who will be the team's QB in 2024?
Denver Broncos 2024 QB option no. 10: Michael Penix Jr., Washington
Another intriguing risk/reward option for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft is Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. Penix is a transfer from Indiana whose game has really taken a substantial leap forward since his time playing for the Hoosiers.
Penix went from not really being a draft consideration to being a potential first-round pick next year. He led all Power-5 passers last season with over 4,600 yards through the air, and he threw 31 touchdown passes along with four rushing scores. Pro Football Focus noted the massive improvement Penix Jr. made in terms of his turnover-worthy plays:
"Penix led the Power Five in 2022 with 4,641 passing yards. He also took incredible care of the football, as his 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate was the fifth-lowest in the country. He does have an injury history (two torn ACLs while at Indiana) and is on the older side (will be 24 years old as a rookie), but he’s the early favorite to be QB3 in what’s currently a wide-open class after Williams and Maye. "- Pro Football Focus
Given the fact that he will be older as a rookie, Penix's draft stock could take a hit next year depending on how he plays. His injury history is also a concern, but he might be a good possibility depending on what kind of situation the Broncos find themselves in.
Conclusion
Ultimately, nobody really wants to see the Broncos considering any of these options in 2024 if they don't absolutely have to. The ideal scenario is that Russell Wilson goes out there and earns his big-money contract, and does what the Denver Broncos acquired him to do -- make the team a legitimate contender.
There's a chance, unfortunately, that doesn't happen. Based on what we saw in 2022, there's a chance Russell Wilson's best days are behind him and the Broncos may have to deal with that harsh reality. But if I were a betting man, I would say there's a decent chance of one of these 10 guys being the team's starting QB in 2024.