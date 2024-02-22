10 most underrated free-agent signings in Broncos history
- Several great offensive linemen have been found in free agency
- Some former Broncos have maintained ties to the Broncos through the airwaves
- "Pot Roast" was more than just a good nickname
Terrance Knighton, Defensive Tackle- 2013
The Broncos signed Terrance Knighton following the 2012 season after he had spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that drafted him.
In Jacksonville, Jack Del Rio was the head coach when they drafted him and by this time, he was the Broncos' defensive coordinator. It made for a natural fit and the Broncos signed him.
Defensive tackles don't often put up big numbers but Knighton was a beast against the run and he also made a massive play against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2013 AFC Championship Game, a play that was huge in sending the Broncos to the Super Bowl that year.
The Broncos let him get away following the 2014 season as he signed a one-year deal with Washington. He was a player I always felt the team should have kept around.
He is currently the defensive line coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.