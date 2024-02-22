10 most underrated free-agent signings in Broncos history
- Several great offensive linemen have been found in free agency
- Some former Broncos have maintained ties to the Broncos through the airwaves
- "Pot Roast" was more than just a good nickname
Louis Vasquez, Guard- 2013
Louis Vasquez only played for the Broncos for three seasons but he helped shape the offensive line that protected Manning and drove the running game. He was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2013.
Vasquez came over after spending the first four years of his career with the San Diego Chargers. The Broncos were able to steal a player from their rivals and help him find much more success than he ever had there as he was a starter on the team that won Super Bowl 50.
Vasquez was not brought back following that season as it seemed he wasn't the kind of player Gary Kubiak wanted in his running game scheme but he made 47 starts for the Broncos in three seasons and played at a high level for the team.
Originally signed to a four-year deal ahead of the 2013 season, Vasquez proved to be a valuable signing for the team.