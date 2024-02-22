10 most underrated free-agent signings in Broncos history
- Several great offensive linemen have been found in free agency
- Some former Broncos have maintained ties to the Broncos through the airwaves
- "Pot Roast" was more than just a good nickname
Willis McGahee, Running Back- 2011
The Broncos were looking to add another horse to the running game in 2011 and they found Willis McGahee. The former first-round pick was initially the backup to Knowshon Moreno, but when he went down with an injury, McGahee took over.
The 2011 season was one of the best of McGahee's career as he rushed for 1,199 yards. That still ranks in the top 10 for most yards rushing in a season for a Broncos running back. He rushed for another 731 yards and four touchdowns in 2012.
It was too bad the Broncos got McGahee so late in his career as he was a terrific running back. He was able to display his skills in Denver for two seasons before the team chose to move on following the 2012 season due to concerns over his durability.
He played one more season after signing with the Cleveland Browns but that 2011 season seems like an outlier because of just how productive he was that year. That was the season best remembered for 'Tebowmania' and McGahee was a great player to have along for the ride.