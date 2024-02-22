10 most underrated free-agent signings in Broncos history
- Several great offensive linemen have been found in free agency
- Some former Broncos have maintained ties to the Broncos through the airwaves
- "Pot Roast" was more than just a good nickname
Brandon Stokley, Wide Receiver- 2007
Brandon Stokley played for several teams across his career and he had two seperate stints in Denver.
He was signed as a free agent in 2007 to come in and add another wide receiver in the passing game and one with experience after winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens and then playing with Peyton Manning for four years with the Indianapolis Colts.
In 2009, during Josh McDaniels' first game as head coach of the Broncos, Stokley made one of the best plays in the history of the Broncos (video), leading to a walk-off win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
His first stint in Denver lasted three seasons but it was Stokley's second stint that really puts a stamp on him being on this list.
Signed to aid Manning in his first season with the Broncos, Stokley was brought back in 2012 and caught 45 passes for 544 yards and five touchdowns, one of the most productive seasons of his career.
Like Schlereth, you can now hear Stokley give his take on the Broncos during the weekdays on 104.3 The Fan.