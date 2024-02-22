10 most underrated free-agent signings in Broncos history
- Several great offensive linemen have been found in free agency
- Some former Broncos have maintained ties to the Broncos through the airwaves
- "Pot Roast" was more than just a good nickname
Bill Romanowski, Linebacker- 1996
Granted, Bill Romanowski is not always remembered in the best light. His big personality often spilled out onto the field of play in a negative way but the Broncos needed a defensive presence and Romanowski was that guy.
Romanowski was the definition of a player that was easy to dislike, unless he is on your side. He played with passion and an unmatched energy that allowed him to have a never-ending gas tank and desire to make an impact.
He played six seasons for the Broncos from 1996-2001 and in that time, he had 433 tackles, 23 sacks and 11 interceptions, a strong number for a linebacker. He made two Pro Bowls and of course, was a part of the team's back-to-back Super Bowl rosters.
Romanowski signed with the Oakland Raiders after leaving Denver following the 2001 season and he quickly went from that guy you loved to have on your side to one of the most hated players in the league for Broncos fans.
Bur for that six-year period, he put together a memorable and productive stint in Denver.