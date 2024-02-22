10 most underrated free-agent signings in Broncos history
- Several great offensive linemen have been found in free agency
- Some former Broncos have maintained ties to the Broncos through the airwaves
- "Pot Roast" was more than just a good nickname
Alfred Williams, Defensive End- 1996
Alfred Williams is not remembered as one of the best pass-rushers of his era, but he was a guy who could get to the quarterback and wreak havoc as a defensive end.
He was selected in the first round of the 1991 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and played for them for four seasons. After one year with the San Francisco 49ers, he signed with the Broncos ahead of the 1996 season. After starring for the Colorado Buffaloes in college, his signing was a welcomed one.
In his first year with the Broncos, Williams racked up 13 sacks, a career-high. Only four players in the league had more than that, so it was clear that the team had made a great move.
Williams became a force on defense for the team. He had 28.5 sacks in his four seasons with the Broncos despite playing in just 49 games.