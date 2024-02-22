10 most underrated free-agent signings in Broncos history
- Several great offensive linemen have been found in free agency
- Some former Broncos have maintained ties to the Broncos through the airwaves
- "Pot Roast" was more than just a good nickname
Mark Schlereth, Guard- 1995
The Broncos had Zimmerman and Habib and now they needed someone who would bolster the interior of the offensive line. That ended up being Mark Schlereth, who had spent the first six seasons of his career with the then Washington Redskins.
Though Schlereth was a tenth-round pick out of Idaho, he made the Pro Bowl in 1991. The Broncos were able to convince him to come over in free agency and he became a huge piece for the team. In fact, when you think of the team's offensive line from this era, he might be the first player you think of.
That likely has to do with the fact that Schlereth has never stepped out of the spotlight. After his playing career, he went to work as an analyst for ESPN. Currently, he is calling games for the NFL every week and during the week, he can be heard on 104.3 The Fan giving his opinion on all things Broncos.
Schlereth, known for having an inordinate amount of surgeries during his career, won the George Halas Award in 1998, given to the player who had to overcome the most adversity to succeed. He helped the team win two Super Bowls in a row and should be remembered as one of the best offensive lineman in team history.