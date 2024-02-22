10 most underrated free-agent signings in Broncos history
- Several great offensive linemen have been found in free agency
- Some former Broncos have maintained ties to the Broncos through the airwaves
- "Pot Roast" was more than just a good nickname
Ray Crockett, Cornerback- 1994
A fourth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 1989, Ray Crockett spent five seasons in the Motor City and was named to the All-Pro team in 1991. But the Broncos, looking for help at the cornerback position, managed to pry him away in 1994.
Crockett would spend the next seven seasons in Denver, becoming an integral part of a team that won back-to-back Super Bowls. He played in over 100 games for the Broncos and had 17 interceptions during his time with the team, returning two for touchdowns.
Champ Bailey was one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history and of course members of the 'No Fly Zone' will always be legendary in Denver. But Crockett was a terrific player for the team and rarely gets the credit he deserves for how well he played from 1994-2000.
The Kansas City Chiefs signed him in 2001 and he played two seasons there but his time with the Broncos should be remembered quite positively.