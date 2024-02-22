Predominantly Orange
10 most underrated free-agent signings in Broncos history

  • Several great offensive linemen have been found in free agency
  • Some former Broncos have maintained ties to the Broncos through the airwaves
  • "Pot Roast" was more than just a good nickname

By Travis Wakeman

Nov 11, 2012; Charlotte, NC, USA Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee (23) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers.
Nov 11, 2012; Charlotte, NC, USA Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee (23) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers. / Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Darian Stewart, Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers v Denver Broncos / Justin Edmonds/GettyImages

Darian Stewart, Safety- 2015

In a time when the Broncos had Chris Harris, T.J. Ward and Aqib Talib in the secondary, Darian Stewart was easily and often overlooked. But he was terrific for the team.

During his time with the Broncos, he had more than 250 total tackles, one sack, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was one of those guys who always seemed to come up with the timely play and he truly completed the famed 'No Fly Zone'.

Stewart qualified for the Pro Bowl in 2016 and spent four productive seasons with the Broncos where he started in 58 games. He finished his career by spending one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Broncos originally signed Stewart to a two-year, $4.25 million contract in March 2013 as they were looking for a replacement for Rahim Moore. David Bruton was initially penciled in as the starter at that position but Stewart beat him out in camp and became a great defensive piece for the team.

