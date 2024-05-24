10 more moves the Denver Broncos should make before the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos should not rest until they build the best team possible, so they should make these 10 moves before the start of the 2024 NFL Season. Why not? If Sean Payton and George Paton are so confident that Bo Nix can pan out in this league, why not keep improving the roster?
There may not be many more notable moves left for any team to make for that matter, but there is still a ton of time left between now and the start of the 2024 NFL Season. The Broncos should make all 10 of these moves before the new season begins.
10 more moves the Denver Broncos should make before the 2024 NFL Season
1. Sign WR Hunter Renfrow
Why not keep adding? Hunter Renfrow is a former 1,000-yard wide receiver in the NFL and if nothing else, could be a depth option in the passing game. Renfrow is one of those players who isn't all physically imposing, but his shifty-route running makes him a valuable addition to any passing offense.
He fell out of favor with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he could be had for cheap.
2. Sign EDGE Markus Golden
The Denver Broncos could use a savvy veteran off the EDGE, and Markus Golden managed four sacks, 10 QB hits, and six tackles for loss in 16 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. He's also played with Vance Joseph before when both were in Arizona. In 2021 with the Cardinals, Golden had 11 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 19 QB hits.
It'd be a wise and cheap move for the Denver Broncos to raise the floor of their pass rush.
3. Sign ILB Kwon Alexander
Previously playing with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints, Kwon Alexander could slide into the spot left by Drew Sanders, who tore his Achilles and may be out for the year. Who knows if Sanders would have truly played ILB or EDGE, but I did just talk about why the Denver Broncos should sign Markus Golden.
Formerly a Pro Bowler, Alexander's career has been derailed by injuries, but he's a tackling machine and hits harder than most in the NFL.