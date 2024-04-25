10 ideal first-round picks for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft
Would these 10 players be the most ideal selections for the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
6. Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
The best defensive tackle prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, Byron Murphy II figures to hear his named called in the first round. In 2023 with the Texas Longhorns, Murphy II racked up 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and 29 total tackles. He's a complete defensive tackle and is someone who can be on the field on every down. He's not like a DJ Jones-type, for example, who isn't always on the field in pass-rush situations.
Byron Murphy II is just what the Broncos need along the iDL.
7. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Do you sense a theme? The most ideal picks for the Denver Broncos in the first round are the QBs, first and foremost, and secondly, getting some juice along the defensive front. The way I see it, this is a very talented EDGE class, and Denver really cannot go wrong with any of the first-round talent pass rushers.
Jared Verse, in 2022 and 2023 at Florida State, combined for 29.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. It's clear that he's able to get to the QB, and like Latu and Turner, would be a fine and worthwhile first-round pick for the Denver Broncos.
8. Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
The Denver Broncos do not have a true disruptor along the defensive interior. Jer'Zhan Newton can be just that for the Broncos. Here's a blurb on Newton from the widely-respected Daniel Jeremiah:
"Against the run, he generates knock-back at the point of attack and gives effort to chase plays down the line. Overall, Newton lacks ideal lower-body flexibility, but he's a very skilled rusher and holds up versus the run."- Daniel Jeremiah
Yeah, this is exactly what the Denver Broncos need along the iDL, and the team could cut DJ Jones after drafting Newton, which would save them nearly $10 million on their cap space number for 2024.