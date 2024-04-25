10 ideal first-round picks for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft
Would these 10 players be the most ideal selections for the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Perhaps possessing a lower ceiling than Maye and McCarthy, Bo Nix is the best fit of any QB for the Denver Broncos. He's at his best when he plays on time and in rhythm, and there isn't a lot to not like about Nix playing for Sean Payton. He can start Week 1 and I have personally seen comparisons to both Drew Brees and Tony Romo, who Payton worked extensively with in previous NFL seasons.
Fun fact; Sean Payton wanted Tony Romo on the New Orleans Saints before Romo even became a starter, but the Dallas Cowboys wanted to keep him. The Saints ended up with Drew Brees and the rest is history.
4. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The best all-around pass rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft is Dallas Turner, who frequently gets mocked with the 8th overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons. Turner can do it all and played at Alabama, so he played against NFL-level competition. The Denver Broncos need an enforcer off the EDGE, and turner could bring that for the team.
5. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Laiatu Latu is the best pure pass rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft. He also went to UCLA, which is where Denver Broncos GM George Paton went. Paton might have his eyes on Latu, as he also picked a former Bruin in Greg Dulcich during the 2022 NFL Draft. He didn't play in 2020 or 2021 due to a neck injury, which is most definitely a concern.
However, Latu could also possess an extremely high ceiling and would be a worthwhile selection for Denver in the NFL Draft.