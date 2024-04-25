10 ideal first-round picks for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft
Would these 10 players be the most ideal selections for the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Denver Broncos need several positions solidified for the long-term, and they could certainly get one of those fixed in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. There are a number of ways the Denver Broncos can go during the first round, and I am beginning to settle into a trade-down scenario as being the most ideal for the organization.
However, I do not believe Sean Payton is going to let other teams get in his way if he wants to trade up, so quite literally everything is on the table. When you take a step back, there are 10 prospects that would be the most ideal selections for the Denver Broncos in the first round.
Let's talk about them.
1. Drake Maye, QB, UNC
I believe there is a zero percent chance that the Denver Broncos draft Caleb Williams, and I don't buy the hype with Jayden Daniels. There is, however, a non-zero chance that the team can land Drake Maye, which would force them to trade up during the first-round. Maye has all the tools; although he does seem to need some refinement. I see a Justin Herbert comparison most frequently attached to Maye, who has the size, arm strength, and mobility to be a top-five passer in the NFL.
The Denver Broncos landing Drake Maye would be their most ideal first-round pick.
2. JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Just recently turning 21, there are reports everywhere that the Denver Broncos love JJ McCarthy and could make a huge move for him. He's a bit slender, but McCarthy has lost just a handful of games since high school, is a National Champion, and like Maye, has all the tools, especially between the ears, to be an excellent NFL quarterback.
Heck, JJ McCarthy could start Week 1 for the Denver Broncos, and if the Broncos could land the QB, they'd likely cut Jarrett Stidham and roll with JJ McCarthy and Zach Wilson as the top two QBs for 2024 and perhaps beyond.