10 former Broncos who failed miserably on other teams in 2023
Which former Denver Broncos were not good after leaving the Mile High City?
9. Brandon McManus, K, Jaguars
The subject of the Denver Broncos moving on from Brandon McManus this offseason was way more controversial than it needed to be.
Of course, the Broncos ended up having a kicking competition because they weirdly decided to cut McManus after the draft, free agency, and basically entire offseason went by. When it comes to letting go of kickers, it's often the devil you know vs. the devil you don't, isn't it?
McManus made a lot of big-time kicks for the Denver Broncos in his time with the team, but it was time to go. And he surfaced quickly with the Jacksonville Jaguars. McManus did a solid job for Jacksonville early in the season, but it was in the second half where he could have ultimately cost the team a number of close games.
Specifically, McManus missed field goals in three-point losses against both the Texans and Bengals in consecutive games. He missed seven total kicks from 40 yards or longer and his fiel goal percentage of 81.1 percent was tied for the 8th-worst in the league this season.