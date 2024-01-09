10 former Broncos who failed miserably on other teams in 2023
Which former Denver Broncos were not good after leaving the Mile High City?
8. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Eagles
The Denver Broncos made the decision to trade Albert Okwuegbunam to the Philadelphia Eagles after he had a really strong preseason performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite Okwuegbunam bringing a speedy, athletic option to the position in the passing game, the Broncos got rid of him and hit full send on Greg Dulcich in year two.
Unfortunately, Dulcich couldn't stay healthy, and the Broncos' offense sorely missed that kind of athletic presence at the tight end position all year. That is, at least, until Lucas Krull entered into the mix.
Although the Broncos suffered for trading Okwuegbunam, so did the Eagles after acquiring him. Despite some injury issues of their own at the position, Okwuegbunam was only able to appear in four games and get one target in the passing game. Yikes.
It didn't work out for Okwuegbunam and the Eagles, and now that he's poised to hit free agency, he's likely going to have to sign on with another team on a short-term deal in hopes of rehabbing his value. I still think there's a lot of talent here that is untapped, but the reality is, it's been a couple of years since Okwuegbunam produced at even a reasonably high level.