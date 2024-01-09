10 former Broncos who failed miserably on other teams in 2023
Which former Denver Broncos were not good after leaving the Mile High City?
5. Ejiro Evero, DC, Carolina Panthers
Former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero ran a pretty slick operation for the team last year. So much so, that fans were hoping Evero would stick around on Sean Payton's staff if Vic Fangio wasn't coming along with him.
But just like Evero declined to take the interim head coach position after his buddy Nathaniel Hackett was fired, he also declined to stay on Sean Payton's staff. Evero's a loyal friend, no doubt.
He decided to bolt Denver for the Carolina Panthers, forsaking all of the players he'd spent 2022 coaching with the Broncos, and he put himself in a really bad situation. The Panthers were arguably the biggest disaster in the NFL this season, especially after they were crowned as building a super-staff in 2023.
Evero's defense was 32nd in turnovers forced. They gave up more rushing touchdowns than any team in the NFL. They were 27th in red zone percentage. They were 29th in points allowed. And despite all of those numbers, most people who follow the Panthers were pleased with the job Evero did calling the defense. Sometimes, numbers don't tell the whole story.
It was probably a mistake for Evero to leave Denver just for being bitter that the team fired his pal. He was on a trajectory to become a head coach at this time a year ago, and his stint with the Panthers has derailed that, if only for a year.