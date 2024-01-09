10 former Broncos who failed miserably on other teams in 2023
Which former Denver Broncos were not good after leaving the Mile High City?
4. Von Miller, EDGE, Bills
Von Miller is the best player in Denver Broncos history on the defensive side of the ball, so it gives me no pleasure to report this...
Von Miller was a ghost of himself in 2023.
Of course, Miller was also coming back from another major injury at the age of 34, so perhaps this was to be expected, but in 12 games, Miller finished with just 3 QB hits and 3 tackles. He did not record a single sack.
Was this due to him playing coming off of an injury and just not being as fresh as he could be? Let's hope that's the case, because in 11 games for the Bills just last year, he had 12 QB hits and 8.0 sacks. Maybe Miller will be physically in a better spot in 2024, but he is shaping up to be cut by the Buffalo Bills this offseason after signing at six-year, $120 million deal in the 2022 offseason.
I thought Von Miller would be racking up 12 or so sacks into his late 30s. Unfortunately, he's had a lot of trouble staying on the field over the last 4-5 years. It's shocking to even think about, but could this be the end of Von Miller in the NFL?
It would be a sad ending, if so.