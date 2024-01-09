10 former Broncos who failed miserably on other teams in 2023
Which former Denver Broncos were not good after leaving the Mile High City?
3. Frank Clark, EDGE, Seahawks/Free Agent
The process of the Denver Broncos signing veteran pass rusher Frank Clark was not terrible. Baron Browning had to have surgery on his knee, and Clark had some familiarity in Denver with OLBs coach Michael Wilhoite from their playing days.
You figured that Clark, at a minimum, could provide a veteran presence off the edge, enhance your depth, and give you a decent option to lean on consistently. Boy, was that an unfair expectation.
Frank Clark was terrible with the Denver Broncos, not just in the regular season but during the offseason. He had multiple unexcused absences at training camp. He popped off to the media about how the Broncos and Chiefs weren't a "rivalry" because it was so one-sided. He declined to be interviewed at times. He played into the fourth quarter of preseason games because he was in the doghouse for not being in game-ready shape.
Frank Clark was a disaster for the Denver Broncos, and people painted the team's decision to cut him as Clark freeing himself of the organization. That was hilarious. Clark signed with his original team, the Seattle Seahawks, and they ended up cutting him because he was terrible for them as well.
He had 0 QB hits, 0 sacks, and 0 tackles for loss in 2023.