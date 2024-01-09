10 former Broncos who failed miserably on other teams in 2023
2. Randy Gregory, EDGE, 49ers
The saga between the Denver Broncos and pass rusher Randy Gregory was something we should have all known was going to be bad from the start. And to be fair, there were a lot of fans of the team vehemently opposed to this move when it was originally made in 2022 free agency.
Everyone wanted either Von Miller or Chandler Jones. Not that those people (me included) would have been right about paying big money to either of those guys, who look absolutely done in 2023, but Randy Gregory came with his own baggage and was merely a part-time player for the Dallas Cowboys prior to entering 2022 free agency.
Before signing with the Broncos, Gregory had never played more than 457 snaps in a single season. He played 437 snaps the year prior to coming to Denver, where he was given a five-year contract worth $70 million in total money, $28 million guaranteed. The deal the Broncos offered was identical to the one the Dallas Cowboys offered, only the Broncos' offer didn't come with as many contingencies.
Gregory spurned the Cowboys, who actually announced they had re-signed him on Twitter.
And the joke was on the Broncos.
Gregory barely played in his first season in Denver due to injury, and then was completely ineffective in his second year before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. The Broncos foot the bill financially, basically paying the 49ers to take Gregory off their hands.
And to be fair, Gregory didn't exactly light it up with the 49ers, but he also didn't do terribly, either. The 49ers just have a tremendous rotation off the edge, and Gregory is merely part of it. He's had some decent games. But he's being included on this list because of how much better off the Broncos were without him.