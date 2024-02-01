10 former Broncos who annoyingly played great on other teams in 2023
The ones that got away...some former Broncos players who played great elsewhere in 2023
9. Chad Kelly, QB, CFL
I bet you never thought you would see anything about Chad Kelly again.
The former Mr. Irrelevant and Denver Broncos 7th-round pick is making a name for himself north of the border. He has won a Grey Cup and has been named Most Outstanding Player of the CFL in consecutive years.
Kelly's dismissal from Denver was unceremonious, but he's turned his life around and is playing some great football in Canada.
10. Graham Glasgow, OL, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but adding Graham Glasgow gave them some enviable depth.
No one in Denver was overly sad to see Glasgow leave, but it was annoying due to the fact that he was a big-money free agent who didn't pan out whatsoever. In his first year back with the Detroit Lions, Glasgow had a PFF grade of 75.1 and only allowed two sacks on over 1,000 snaps.
Where was that when he was in Denver?