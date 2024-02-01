10 former Broncos who annoyingly played great on other teams in 2023
The ones that got away...some former Broncos players who played great elsewhere in 2023
7. Shelby Harris, DL, Cleveland Browns
Everyone in Broncos Country loves Shelby Harris, which is the primary reason it's so annoying that he had a great year on arguably the league's best defense in 2023.
The Broncos brought Harris in for a visit in the offseason, and they would have been smart to sign him to a contract. Harris would have provided much-needed talent and depth to a Denver defensive line that struggled all throughout the season.
He gave the Cleveland Browns six tackles for loss and five batted passes. What were the Broncos thinking not bringing him back?
8. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Miami Dolphins
Is it fair to say we're "annoyed" that the Broncos let Bradley Chubb go? Maybe not, but his success in 2023 was pretty eye-opening.
Chubb racked up 11.0 sacks and six forced fumbles for the Miami Dolphins, and what perhaps makes this even more annoying is that success came under Vic Fangio. We didn't see that in their time together in Denver, largely because Chubb struggled to stay on the field.
Obviously, Chubb suffered another major injury at the end of the season and we wish him a speedy recovery, but he showed off his tremendous talent and pass-rushing ability in 2023 while the Broncos struggled to find stability off the edge.