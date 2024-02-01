10 former Broncos who annoyingly played great on other teams in 2023
5. Ronald Darby, CB, Baltimore Ravens
Ronald Darby played 16 games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023 after playing a combined 16 games in two seasons with the Denver Broncos. We're obviously happy for Darby that he was able to stay healthy, but to see how well he played for Baltimore as the Broncos had to roll with Fabian Moreau for most of the 2023 season?
It's frustrating, to say the least.
Darby allowed just 44.2 percent of throws into his coverage to be completed. He allowed one touchdown all season and the lowest QB rating into coverage that he's ever allowed (63.3).
6. Isaac Yiadom, CB, New Orleans Saints
The Denver Broncos used a third-round pick on Isaac Yiadom in 2018, and he struggled early on in his career. He wasn't given time to develop with the Broncos, and was ultimately traded after just two seasons in Denver. He played for the Giants, Texans, and Packers before landing with the New Orleans Saints.
And the Saints cracked the code, apparently.
Yiadom allowed just 48.9 percent of passes into his coverage to be completed and had a career-high 14 passes broken up. He looks like he's developed into a legit full-time starter at corner.