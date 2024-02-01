10 former Broncos who annoyingly played great on other teams in 2023
The ones that got away...some former Broncos players who played great elsewhere in 2023
3. Dalton Risner, OL, Minnesota Vikings
The situation surrounding Dalton Risner was easily one of the weirdest in the entire 2023 offseason. Although not many people talked about it, Risner went from being projected to sign a deal worth nearly $10 million or more per season to not signing with anyone before the start of the 2023 season.
The former second-round pick and four-year starter for the Broncos finally found a home with the Minnesota Vikings, and after getting acclimated to his new home, he got into the starting lineup.
And Risner played great:
Perhaps he played his way into a second contract with Minnesota. You don't have to help the QB up if you don't allow any sacks.
4. Andrew Beck, TE/FB, Houston Texans
Andrew Beck provided some underrated versatility to the Denver Broncos' offense and would have been available to re-sign for next-to-nothing. The Houston Texans grabbed him and he contributed. three total touchdowns this past season, including a big one against the Colts to seal the AFC South title:
It's hard to be too mad about Beck leaving, but considering the Broncos' lack of production at tight end, his contributions would have been worthwhile for the price.