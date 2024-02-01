10 former Broncos who annoyingly played great on other teams in 2023
The ones that got away...some former Broncos players who played great elsewhere in 2023
2. Drew Lock, QB, Seahawks
The subject of Drew Lock will always be incredibly contentious among Broncos Country. Lock was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and the selection was considered a "steal" at the time because all of the talk surrounding Lock leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft was that he would be a first-round pick.
The league apparently wasn't a fan of Lock's deficiencies and let him last into round two, where the Broncos scooped him up. And he played so well at the end of the 2019 season that most of Broncos Country, including the guys in charge, felt like they finally had drafted a QB to build around.
The 2020 season ultimately ended up being a disaster, and Lock was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater in 2021. He was then included in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade with the Seahawks in 2022, and sat for an entire year behind Geno Smith. Lock finally got the chance to start again in 2023 for Seattle and had one of the most memorable drives of the year for any team.
Lock engineered a brilliant game-winning drive for Seattle, which he capped off with this gorgeous pass to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
With Seattle's season on the line, Lock came through in a big way. He previously had an opportunity to start against San Francisco that didn't go nearly as well, but that was a tough draw for his most extensive action since 2021.
The way Lock played against Seattle had a lot of Broncos fans wishing the team had never moved on.