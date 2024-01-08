10 Broncos players who will not be back next season
Which Denver Broncos players (and coaches) are gone in 2024?
9. DJ Jones, DL (at his current price)
One of the players who could be a surprising salary cap casualty in 2024 is defensive tackle DJ Jones. Jones, a free agent acquisition in 2022. Jones is due a base salary of $10 million in 2024 and it's non-guaranteed. The Broncos can save that $10 million by cutting him or trading him after the season, and like I said before -- this is a unit (the defensive line) that could be in line for a major overhaul in 2024.
Jones can't stop the run all by himself, but the Broncos' run defense certainly hasn't been good enough this season. With Zach Allen taking a significant chunk of the salary cap at the defensive end position, will the Broncos be able to justify keeping Jones at his current price?
It's going to be tough.
He has eight tackles for loss in his two seasons with the Broncos and he had 17 in his final two seasons with the 49ers. The Broncos signed up for more disruption behind the line of scrimmage than they've gotten quite frankly.
Cutting Jones could end up becoming a necessity depending on what other moves the Broncos make, but that would obviously open up a pretty gaping hole on the defensive line.