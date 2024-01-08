10 Broncos players who will not be back next season
Which Denver Broncos players (and coaches) are gone in 2024?
8. Tim Patrick, WR (at his current price)
We need to get something clear regarding the future of Tim Patrick -- I think it's clear that he wants to come back to the Denver Broncos in 2024.
Patrick has suffered two season-ending injuries since signing a three-year contract with the Broncos, and he's about to enter the final year of that contract. While the timing of his injuries has been horrendous from a team perspective, Patrick certainly deserved to be paid for the way he had played in the years prior.
And I do think he's going to want to make good on the investment the Broncos have made in him, but that's going to require a new deal in 2024.
Patrick simply won't be back at his current price in 2024. His cap hit is over $16 million next year, and the Broncos could add a much-needed $10 million in cap space by moving on from him. But with their familiarity with his medical history and recovery process, I believe Patrick will be back in Denver next season on a reduced deal.
There's simply no other way.
If Patrick wants to be back in Denver in 2024, I think he will, just not at this current price. Patrick has already changed his jersey number (he will wear no. 12 going forward) and I think has been plotting his return for 2024 in Denver, we just need to see the logistics all worked out.