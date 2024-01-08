Predominantly Orange
10 Broncos players who will not be back next season

Which Denver Broncos players (and coaches) are gone in 2024?

By Sayre Bedinger

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos / Dustin Bradford/GettyImages
8. Tim Patrick, WR (at his current price)

We need to get something clear regarding the future of Tim Patrick -- I think it's clear that he wants to come back to the Denver Broncos in 2024.

Patrick has suffered two season-ending injuries since signing a three-year contract with the Broncos, and he's about to enter the final year of that contract. While the timing of his injuries has been horrendous from a team perspective, Patrick certainly deserved to be paid for the way he had played in the years prior.

And I do think he's going to want to make good on the investment the Broncos have made in him, but that's going to require a new deal in 2024.

Patrick simply won't be back at his current price in 2024. His cap hit is over $16 million next year, and the Broncos could add a much-needed $10 million in cap space by moving on from him. But with their familiarity with his medical history and recovery process, I believe Patrick will be back in Denver next season on a reduced deal.

There's simply no other way.

If Patrick wants to be back in Denver in 2024, I think he will, just not at this current price. Patrick has already changed his jersey number (he will wear no. 12 going forward) and I think has been plotting his return for 2024 in Denver, we just need to see the logistics all worked out.

